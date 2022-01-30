FATHER ARRESTED AFTER SON IS SHOT DEAD IN CHEGUTU

A Chegutu man has been arrested on allegations of lying to the police that his son had a sudden death when, in fact, he had been shot and killed by a security guard at a mine.

The incident occurred last week at Swavera Mine.

When the victim was shot, his father then made a report at a police station alleging that he had died after falling into a mine shaft.

Investigations later revealed that the victim had a gunshot wound on the back.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident.

“Police in Chegutu are investigating a murder case in which a man aged 22 was shot dead by a security guard at Swavera Mine on January 25, 2022.

“The victim’s father, who had already taken the body to a local private mortuary, reported the case to the police as sudden death, alleging that the victim died after he fell into a mine shaft.

“It was later revealed that the circumstances were not correct after police discovered a gunshot wound on the deceased’s back. Police has since recovered the spent cartridge and a shotgun used in the commission of the crime,” he said.

And as murder cases emanating from petty issues continue to increase countrywide, a 40-year-old man has been arrested on allegations of killing a neighbour after accusing him of frequently visiting his homestead.

The 41-year-old victim died six days later after being admitted to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Asst Comm Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred at Chirandure Village, Mukumbura on January 19, 2022, where Moses Mangezi aged 40 fatally assaulted his neighbour, a man aged 41 after a misunderstanding over frequent visits, by the victim, to the suspect’s residence.

“The victim sustained serious head injuries and died on January 25, 2022 at Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was admitted,” he said.

In Chikombedzi, police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with a case of attempted murder in which the suspect poured hot water on the victim aged 33 after a misunderstanding over an unknown issue.

The victim sustained serious burns all over the body and is admitted at a local hospital. Herald