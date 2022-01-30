EMPLOYER STRIPPED ME NAKED

A Bulawayo couple has appeared in court facing charges of stripping and assaulting their maid for demanding her outstanding pay.

Daniel and Briana Mutoronga denied the charges when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu last week.

Prosecutor Owen Mugari told the court that on January 2, at around 8am, Soneni Sibanda had a fallout with her employer after she was given US$30 instead of the agreed US$80.

An argument ensued between the two.

The two asked Sibanda to leave and she refused, demanding her money. The couple then allegedly tore her clothes and threw them out of the house. Sibanda tried fighting back but was overpowered by the two who dragged her outside the yard naked. She called her husband in Gwabalanda who rushed to the scene. The matter was then reported to the police leading to the couple’s arrest. Standard