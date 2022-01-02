ELECTRICITY TARIFFS GO UP

Households that consume less than 200 units of electricity per month will now have to fork out an extra $66 after the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) hiked its tariffs effective yesterday.

It means 200 units now cost $1 193, up from the previous $1 127.

In a statement yesterday, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and` Distribution Company said:

“It is hereby notified that the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority has, in terms of Section 53 of the Electricity Act [Chapter 13:19], approved the following prices for the supply of electricity to customers with effect from January1 , 2022. This is a 12,3 percent indexation formula adjustment shortfall.”

There are five bands through which electricity is bought at discounted tariffs.

The price for the first 50 units, or kilowatt-hours, has risen to $2,38 from $2,25/kWh, after which the next 50 units now cost $4,77 from $4,51/kWh.

The next 100 units have moved to $8,36 from $7,89/kWh.

Further, the next two bands, which still benefit from cross-subsidy, see the third 100 units a month cost $11,93 from $11,26/kWh, and the fourth 100 units increasing to $13,79 from $12,94/kWh.

Everything after that will now cost $14,31 from $13,50/kWh. The same charges apply for conventional meters, with the monthly fixed charge now at $35,68.

Consumers can only benefit from the discounts on the first purchase each month. A kilowatt-hour is the amount of electricity consumed by a 1000-watt appliance for one hour.

As such, a small hotplate would use around one unit for the hour it was switched on.

A LED 7W bulb can be left on for almost 143 hours before it has used one unit.

It therefore uses about one unit every six days if never switched off.

The scaled tariff uses some of the money from the highest energy users to give everyone some benefit in the lower usage bands and allow the poor to have at least the minimum amount they need. Sunday Mail