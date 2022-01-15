EIGHT UNVACCINATED BOOZERS ARRESTED IN A BAR

A 36-YEAR-OLD bar lady was arrested for allowing eight unvaccinated patrons entry into Marisha Cocktail Bar in Old Magwegwe, Bulawayo on Christmas Day.

The eight patrons were also arrested for failing to produce vaccination cards as required by the law.

They all appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Jeconiah Prince Ncube on 27 December and were fined $2 000 fine each.

The bar lady, Thando Makamu was charged for permitting unvaccinated patrons in a licensed premise as defined in Section 3 of the public health Covid-19 prevention, containment and treatment (National Lockdown) (Number 2) (Amendment) order, 2021 (Number 36).

The State’s case as presented by the prosecutor, Mr Tawanda Gwanyira is that Makamu of Number 2921 Magwegwe North, Bulawayo, unlawfully and intentionally admitted and served customers without proof of full vaccination being exhibited by the customer contrary to the Covid-19 containment order.

The incident took place at Marisha Cocktail Bar on Christmas Day at about 7pm when police in Magwegwe were carrying out raids on bars. The court heard that police approached the bar and asked everyone who was inside to produce full proof of vaccination.

It was at that point that eight patrons who had no full proof of vaccination were arrested. The police also arrested the bar lady for permitting unvaccinated patrons.

The eight are Andile Gumede (30) of Number 176/2 Old Magwegwe, Prince Nyoni (23) of 101 Old Magwegwe, Bekithemba Thebe (57) of Number 1391 Old Magwegwe, Talent Chivese (32) of Number 1471 Pelandaba West, Lucky Maphosa (29) of Number 8737 Pumula East, Samuel Sibanda (31) of Number 1885 Mbundane, Gift Dube (28) and Leeroy Khumalo (27) both of no fixed abode.

All the eight pleaded guilty. Sunday News