ED THREATENS TO DESTROY PLOTTERS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday issued a stern warning to ruling party bigwigs allegedly plotting to “unseat him”, and threatened to “destroy” them before the December elective congress.
Mnangagwa is leading a deeply divided ruling party ahead of
the March 26 by-elections that have potential to cause further ructions during
the selection of candidates for the primaries.
The divisions were laid bare during the recent district and
provincial elections where reports of rigging, violence and intimidation were
prevalent.
The divisions are linked to the alleged battle for the
control of the heart and soul of the party between camps reportedly linked to
Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga. The two factions seek to control
party structures ahead of the elective congress.
Sensing danger, Mnangagwa issued a warning yesterday
saying: “Acts of violence and political chicanery, sowing divisions will never
be tolerated. We are a party that has a rich revolutionary legacy and let no
one at any stage of our development seek to undermine or destroy this history.
You will get destroyed yourself.”
Mnangagwa has already cracked the whip to put his ducks in
a row with the firing of his once-trusted loyalist, Owen Ncube, from the
powerful post of State Security minister.
This comes amid speculation over the imminent firing of
several more bigwigs in the party, and government for perceived transgressions
before, during and after the provincial elections.
The Zanu PF leader confirmed that part of yesterday’s Politburo
meeting was to receive reports from different provinces “among other critical
and pertinent issues”.
Insiders said Mnangagwa was fretting over more potential
chaos in the primary elections to choose candidates to represent the party in
the March 26 by-elections.
“This meeting gives us an opportunity to interrogate the
state of readiness to reclaim the vacant Senatorial, national Assembly and
council seats arising out of deaths of our members. Equally, we must wrestle
from the opposition the vacant Senatorial, National Assembly and councillors
seats arising as a result of opposition recalls, deaths and squabbles,”
Mnangagwa said.
“Having said this, it is my expectation that leaders and
members of the party follow the party guidelines and procedures that govern and
inform our primary elections. This will enable us as a party to come up with
capable, agile and ideologically rooted candidates.
“Remember Zanu PF is a people’s party and people join our
colossal party on the basis of its principles, values and norms. No one can
claim ownership and sense of entitlement of the party among us.”
Zanu PF has received complaints on alleged violence, vote
rigging, intimidation, among others, from almost all the provinces mainly
Midlands, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland Central, Manicaland, Matabeleland
North.
Party national commissar Mike Bimha’s office is reportedly
inundated with reports of complaints, most of them implicating senior party
officials, sources confirmed.
“The party remains supreme. Hence, as we hold our primary
elections, the values of unity, peace, discipline and loyalty must continue to
be upheld at all times by all cadres.”
Mnangagwa also accused civic society organisations (CSOs)
of pushing a regime change agenda under the guise of voter education.
The threats, observers said, were meant to silence CSOs
from speaking against alleged electoral malpractices threatening the
credibility of the upcoming polls emanating from the recall of MDC Alliance
legislators and councillors.
Mnangagwa has been accused of lacking political will to
implement electoral reforms. He has also been accused of working with the
opposition Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T to decimate Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance
ahead of the polls.
“Meanwhile the political consciousness of every cadre of
the party must be heightened. Let us resolutely guard against civil society
organizations and other agencies bent on advancing the neo-colonial and
imperial agenda, disguising as voter educators,” the Zanu PF leader said.
Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment