ED SACKS PARTY BOSS OVER BALLOT PAPERS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly fired the Zanu PF director for administration, Dickson Dzora for allegedly conniving with some officials to corruptly engage a private company to print thousands of ballot papers for the party’s provincial polls, NewsDay has learnt.
Dzora was fired after the politburo meeting held on
Saturday.
It also emerged that Dzora had been under probe by the
Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) for allegedly engaging a company called
VGP Technologies, based at Engineering House along Rezende Street in Harare
which in turn subcontracted Lightpress, whose address is given as 17 Conald
Road, Graniteside, Harare, to print the ballot papers.
This confirmed that VGP Technologies had no capacity to do
the job.
The CIO investigations reportedly red-flagged Dzora, who
was allegedly working in cahoots with other party bigwigs and employees,
including one identified as Munyaradzi Katsande who was in the ICT department.
Katsande was reportedly fired after he allegedly siphoned
thousands of dollars from the party.
Party insiders said an alert secretary for security
Lovemore Matuke raised eyebrows on the scam.
Matuke then engaged the CIO to investigate why the party
subcontracted the work which was usually done by its printing arm, Jongwe
Printers.
Matuke was not reachable for comment yesterday, while the
party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa was not picking calls.
Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu could not
immediately comment on the matter.
“Why don’t you call me tomorrow?” Mpofu curtly said.
But sources told NewsDay that more heads will roll at the
party after it emerged that some executives were involved in other corrupt
schemes.
Ironically, during the just-ended provincial elections,
there were reports of a serious shortage of ballot papers, a situation that
caused chaos during the elections.
“Such printing business is usually done by Jongwe Printers
and it had already printed the ballot papers before Dzora approached VGP
Technologies for the same. His company of choice did not have the capacity and
it subcontracted another company based in Graniteside called Lightpress for the
job. Investigations revealed personal interests and connivance at the party
headquarters for them to benefit,” a Zanu PF insider said.
Sources said the ballot paper shortage scandal enraged the
party, in particular Mnangagwa, as it contributed to complaints brought before
the party commissariat department as one of the reasons the provincial
elections were chaotic. Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment