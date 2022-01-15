ED MULLS MANDATORY VACCINATION

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday threatened forced Covid-19 vaccinations, saying the country now had enough doses for everyone.
Mnangagwa said this while addressing his party politburo in
Harare, and announcing that the country had just received over 12 million
Covid-19 vaccination doses from China.
“Altogether we have now received over 12 million doses from
China as donations. So there is no need for anybody to remain unvaccinated.
There is so much vaccine doses that we will soon be stopping people on the
streets to vaccinate them,” Mnangagwa said.
“I would like to commend those who have heeded my clarion
call to get a booster vaccine dose. Government will continue mobilising
vaccines to ensure that lives and livelihoods are saved and protected.”
“In the same issue of risk reduction, I call upon the
nation to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and adhere to the set containment
measures.”
Mnangagwa said the fight against the virus was still on and
urged people not to drop guard.
Acting President Constantino Chiwenga has extended the
prevailing Covid-19 lockdown measures by a further two weeks. Under the
measures, schools will remain closed till the first week of February.
According to Friday statistics, 16 people succumbed to Covid
bringing the total number of deaths to 5 238 since 2020. At least 553 new cases
were recorded on the day bringing the total number of infections to 225 637
since 2020.
Only 2 520 people have so far received their booster doses
according to official statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care.
Standard
0 comments:
Post a Comment