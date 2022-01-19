E-PASSPORTS ROLLOUT HIT BY DELAYS

Government is yet to start issuing electronic passports after logistical challenges marred trial runs of the process, a minister has said.

“They (e-passports) are not yet issued, but there are logistics that are being done. The Minister of Home Affairs, Hon Kazembe Kazembe will issue a full statement next week about it. But everything is on course. Currently they are doing trial runs,” Information deputy minister Kindness Paradza told NewsDay yesterday.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the e-passport in December, while current passports will remain in use until December 2023.

In separate interviews, locals pleaded with government to begin issuing the new passports.

“We hope this system starts as early as possible to facilitate quick issuance of passports because we are really tired of waiting. My passport expired last month and I’m stuck here,” said Michael Chikodzi.

Helen Moyo said: “We surely need answers on when they are going to issue them. We haven’t seen this new e-passport and we would appreciate if they do something fast.” Newsday