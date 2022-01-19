E-PASSPORTS ROLLOUT HIT BY DELAYS

Government is yet to start issuing electronic passports after logistical challenges marred trial runs of the process, a minister has said.
“They (e-passports) are not yet issued, but there are
logistics that are being done. The Minister of Home Affairs, Hon Kazembe
Kazembe will issue a full statement next week about it. But everything is on
course. Currently they are doing trial runs,” Information deputy minister
Kindness Paradza told NewsDay yesterday.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa launched the e-passport in
December, while current passports will remain in use until December 2023.
In separate interviews, locals pleaded with government to
begin issuing the new passports.
“We hope this system starts as early as possible to
facilitate quick issuance of passports because we are really tired of waiting.
My passport expired last month and I’m stuck here,” said Michael Chikodzi.
Helen Moyo said: “We surely need answers on when they are
going to issue them. We haven’t seen this new e-passport and we would
appreciate if they do something fast.” Newsday
