DAD IMPREGNATES UNDERAGE DAUGHTER, FINED TWO BEASTS

A MARANGE man recently appeared before a traditional court charged with incest after he sexually abused and impregnated his underage daughter.
Chief Bernard Marange ordered him to pay two beasts.
Chief Marange yesterday and told NewsDay that the man could
be jailed for incest.
“Yes, we fined him two beasts, but he is yet to hand over
the beasts. This is too much to handle. We have such cases where relatives are
being intimate, but doing it with your daughter is taboo much,” he said.
The traditional leader said he would find out from his
aides if they had reported the matter to police.
Human rights defender and leader of Johanne the Fifth of
Africa, Andby Makururu expressed concern over the increase in child abuse cases
in Marange.
“Perpetrators must be brought to book. If it were not for COVID-19 regulations, we
would organise a march to let people in Marange know that it is wrong to marry
off a child. We want to send a clear
message that people who marry underage girls must be arrested,” Makururu said.
Manicaland acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector
Wiseman Chinyoka said they were yet to receive a report on the matter. Newsday
