skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 19 January 2022
CHINAMASA RANTS AT CHAMISA, BITI : WE WILL BURY YOU AT POLLS
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
TYSON MEETING SHAKES ZANU PF
ZANU PF is reportedly fretting over a meeting involving exiled former party commissar Savior Kasukuwere, vocal former Chivi West MP Killer Z...
RATTLED ED WIELDS THE AXE
ZANU PF has yielded the axe on the head of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Mr Munyaradzi Katsande, and suspended the party’s...
SON RUNS AMOK, STABS DIPLOMAT FATHER, MOTHER
A-23 year old man on Monday appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing murder charges and one count of attempted murder after he ...
DIVISIONS ROCK MWONZORA'S PARTY AHEAD OF POLLS
DOUGLAS Mwonzora’s MDC T party faces implosion as it emerges that the upcoming March by-elections have further widened divisions in his pa...
NEW ZIMRA BOSS TRANSFERS 300 CORRUPT BORDER OFFICIALS
THE Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra)’s new manager at Beitbridge Border Post, Kenneth Mungati, has reportedly ordered the transfer of over...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment