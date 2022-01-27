CHEATING MUM IN MIDNIGHT ROMP BUSTED BY SON

FORGET all the dramatic happenings in Skies, this time the real action is in Beitbridge, where a 19-year-old teenage boy will forever be haunted by scenes of his cheating mother having sex with another man.

He found them in his parents’ bedroom and in a fit of rage, the teenage boy, Mbudzeni Ndou, struck his mother Hlamalani Chauke’s lover only identified as Matare with a log all over the body before he quickly bolted out of the bedroom stark naked.

The incident happened a fortnight ago in Chitulipasi area, Ward One, under Chief Matibe in Beitbridge West and Matare is reportedly a police officer based at Chitulipasi Police Station.

In a swank of shame, the boy’s mother left her children and went to her parents’ home. The father Khathutshelo Ndou is based in South Africa.

According to a source who declined to be named and claimed to have intimate details of the incident which nearly went tragically wrong, Mbudzeni’s younger sister was the one who initially exposed their mother’s cheating shenanigans.

This was after she found ‘‘steamy’’ love messages in her mother’s phone in which she was exchanging with Matare while arranging sex romps.

“After stumbling upon the love messages, the girl blocked Matare and this didn’t go down well with the mother who assaulted her.

In a fit of anger, the girl told her brother (Mbudzeni) that their mother was cheating on their father and that she had seen a string of love messages she was exchanging with Matare.

Mbudzeni went on to alert their father who then instructed him to monitor his mother’s movements,” said the source.

Following that tip-off from his younger sister and on the day in question, a devastated Mbudzeni who was trailing on his mother, at around midnight saw Matare sneaking into their parents’ bedroom.

“After being holed up in the bedroom for an unusual amount of time, Mbudzeni who was concerned about what was going on inside, forcibly opened the bedroom door and his suspicions were confirmed when he found the two stark-naked in bed.

After being busted, the red-faced lovebirds who were nervously shaking reportedly asked for forgiveness,” said the source.

Seething with anger Mbudzeni took a log and struck Matare several times all over the body before he (Matare) fled from the scene stark naked.

He left his phone which Mbudzeni later took together with his clothes and dumped them at Chitulipasi Police Station. Contacted for comment Mbudzeni confirmed the incident.

“Yes, all what you heard it’s true. I can’t say much as I am still struggling to get over that disturbing incident,” he said.

Matare’s mobile phone rang unanswered and Mbudzeni’s mother who was reportedly “dying of shame” couldn’t be reached for comment after she left her phone with the children. Mbudzeni’s father also confirmed the incident.

“It’s true, and when I returned back home last week to solve the issue, I was told the guy (Matare) had been transferred.

I even approached traditional leaders and I was told it was difficult to solve the matter since the guy had been transferred.

So, I don’t know what to do. When I met her family, they asked for forgiveness on her behalf but I’m yet to decide on what to do,” he said. Chronicle