CHAMISA ACTIVISTS NABBED OVER YELLOW T SHIRTS

POLICE in Harare on Thursday arrested five opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) activists, including one pedestrian, on a charge of public nuisance, but they claimed they were nabbed for wearing their party’s yellow T-shirts.
Police confirmed the arrest, saying the opposition members
were arrested for blocking a pavement and disturbing flow of human traffic in
central Harare.
Early this week, the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC party unveiled
yellow as its official colour.
Human rights lawyer Lynnet Phiri said the six were released
after paying a fine of $2 000 each for disorderly conduct.
“They have been released. They paid a $2 000 fine. Right
now, we are taking Erasmus (Nyandoro) who was assaulted by the police on
Thursday to the hospital with the assistance of the Counselling Services Unit,”
Phiri said.
CCC deputy spokesperson Gift “Ostallos” Sibiza condemned
the arrest of the party activists.
“The arrest of our youth leaders who were wearing yellow is
a clear reflection of how the State wants to restrict descending voices. You
cannot criminalise yellow,” he said.
“It is a reflection of a brighter future for the people of
Zimbabwe and it is a clear sign that the regime has no strategy on how to deal
with the new.”
But national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner
Paul Nyathi disputed the claims, saying the six had blocked a pavement along
Julius Nyerere Way and Robert Mugabe Avenue.
“It is really unfortunate that people run to social media
and post about yellow regalia,” Nyathi said.
“They were arrested for blocking a pavement as they were
chanting party slogans, so the police intervened and others ran away while some
were arrested. So the arrest has truly nothing to do with their regalia.”
Newsday
0 comments:
Post a Comment