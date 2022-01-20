BUSINESSMAN TURNS CHICKENS THIEF

SEVERAL people around Mutare were left counting their losses after a man from Hobhouse tricked them into giving him chickens on the pretext that he would pay them after resale at his butcheries in the city.

Mark Makadzange (27) appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi, facing four charges of fraud.

Ms Tafadzwa Chiwanza prosecuted.

It was the State’s case that on the first count, some time in July last year, the accused misrepresented to Sheilla Makadza (28) of Raheem Farm, Natview – who is a cop stationed at Mutare Central Police Station– that he owns a butchery in Sakubva.

“He got 44 dressed chickens on credit. The complaint did not suspect anything as she believed that the accused was acting in good faith as she knows his brothers who own several butcheries around the city,” said Ms Chiwanza.

Archford Murima also fell for the same trick twice and lost 140 dressed chickens.

“Makadzange used the same modus operandi to dupe Braizer Ngwenya, a cop at ZRP Main Camp. He lost 46 dressed to the accused,” said Ms Chiwanza.

She said the accused was not forthcoming when approached for the payments.

After several unsuccessful attempts to have the payments made, the victims reported the matter to the police leading to Makadzange’s arrest.

He was remanded in custody to January 20.

The total value of chickens lost was US$780 and nothing was recovered. Manica Post