BRIBES FOR LENIENT SENTENCES PROSECUTORS REMANDED IN CUSTODY

TWO Karoi National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officers are languishing in remand after they were nabbed for accepting bribe money meant to influence a lenient sentence.

The duo appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Ms Tamari Chibindi last week charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer for bail hearing and ruling.

They were remanded in custody to February 2.

Progress Maponde and Milton Kadzumba are accused of soliciting a bribe in the sum of US$100 from Difference Kondo, a relative of stock theft accused Author Chikwerengwe.

Mr Review Nikisi prosecuted. Herald