BRIBES FOR LENIENT SENTENCES PROSECUTORS REMANDED IN CUSTODY

TWO Karoi National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officers are languishing in remand after they were nabbed for accepting bribe money meant to influence a lenient sentence.
The duo appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate Ms Tamari
Chibindi last week charged with criminal abuse of duty as a public officer for
bail hearing and ruling.
They were remanded in custody to February 2.
Progress Maponde and Milton Kadzumba are accused of
soliciting a bribe in the sum of US$100 from Difference Kondo, a relative of
stock theft accused Author Chikwerengwe.
Mr Review Nikisi prosecuted. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment