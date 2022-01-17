BOY KILLED BY CROC

A nine-year-old boy from Hojeni village in Gwelutshena, Nkayi District in Matabeleland North Province died after he was attacked by a crocodile last Thursday.

Matabeleland North provincial police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda confirmed the incident, which occurred along Somhlatshwayo tributary, while the boy was playing with his two cousins.

He identified the deceased juvenile as Nkosiyabo Khumalo a Grade Four pupil at Hojeni Primary School in Nkayi.

“Circumstances are that on January 13, the three children were playing in the tributary, which had an inflow following the heavy rains that were received.

As they were playing, a crocodile emerged and clamped its teeth on Nkosiyabo’s leg.

He shouted for help and his cousins, aged 13 and 14, tried to rescue him, but the crocodile dragged him into the deep end of the tributary,” he said.

Insp Banda said the boy’s cousins rushed home and informed elders.

A search yielded nothing, but the boy’s body was recovered the next day.

A report was made at Gwelutshena Police Station and police attended the scene.

“The deceased’s clothes and some body parts were discovered along the river bank. Efforts have been made by council and authorities to hunt down the crocodile,” he said.

Councillor for Nkayi Ward Four which covers the area, Cllr Vinika Ncube called for authorities to move with speed in the hunt for the crocodile.

“The three had been sent by their grandmother to collect vegetables in the community garden, which is beyond the river. The river had water, but one could cross.

The incident happened after they had collected the vegetables. “The elders in the community spent the whole night searching, but they couldn’t locate him.

Then in the morning, they went where the three entered the river and they saw the crocodile on the river bank with blood on its mouth,” said Cllr Ncube.

She said the incident has left the community in great shock. Chronicle