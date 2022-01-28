BOY KIDNAPPED IN ZIM, TAKEN TO KENYA

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade is still investigating the 2016 kidnapping of a four-year-old Nkayi boy, who was reportedly found in Kenya.

Awakhiwe Ackim Ncube is yet to be reunited with his family since being located and authorities are maintaining that investigations have not yet yielded tangible results.

The ministry’s spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said the relevant departments within Government are doing all they can to ensure Awakhiwe is found and reunited with his family, and more information will be availed once progress is made.

He said the matter had been brought to the attention of Government, which is currently engaged with the Kenyan authorities through the Zimbabwean Embassy in Nairobi. Mr Mugejo said the Government is still trying to establish the whereabouts of Awakhiwe.

“Since the alleged abduction, no further information has come to light, although various efforts are still being made to find him. Time frames will be difficult to give in an ongoing investigation.

“The welfare of our nationals abroad is one of the ministry’s priorities and the ministry is ready to offer consular services whenever they are needed,” he said.

“Media reports have alleged that the boy had been cited at Happy Children’s Home (Happy Life Children’s Home) located in Nairobi, Kenya, a month after he disappeared.

“In 2016, when these reports first came to light, they were followed up, but did not yield much as the information gathered then was inadequate and inconclusive.”

Mr Mugejo insisted that the case is still open both in Zimbabwe and in Kenya and the ministry and Zimbabwe Mission in Nairobi remain open to receiving any leads that could lead to the resolution of this matter.

Mr Jabulani Mhlanga from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said his organisation was now assisting the family.

In an interview, the manager of Happy Lives Children’s Home in Nairobi Mrs Sarah Kemani where Ackim is believed to be, said she was not in a position to comment on the issue.

“A lot of people have been calling me, but we do not have any record. In fact, we do not rescue children outside Kenya.

“I think it will be better if you go through the Kenyan Government as I am not allowed to give any information on children.

“Maybe that child was rescued and brought to us using another name, I am not sure, but it’s best that you deal with the government,” she said. Chronicle