BOY KIDNAPPED IN ZIM, TAKEN TO KENYA

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade is still investigating the 2016 kidnapping of a four-year-old Nkayi boy, who was reportedly found in Kenya.
Awakhiwe Ackim Ncube is yet to be reunited with his family
since being located and authorities are maintaining that investigations have
not yet yielded tangible results.
The ministry’s spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said the
relevant departments within Government are doing all they can to ensure
Awakhiwe is found and reunited with his family, and more information will be
availed once progress is made.
He said the matter had been brought to the attention of
Government, which is currently engaged with the Kenyan authorities through the
Zimbabwean Embassy in Nairobi. Mr Mugejo said the Government is still trying to
establish the whereabouts of Awakhiwe.
“Since the alleged abduction, no further information has
come to light, although various efforts are still being made to find him. Time
frames will be difficult to give in an ongoing investigation.
“The welfare of our nationals abroad is one of the ministry’s
priorities and the ministry is ready to offer consular services whenever they
are needed,” he said.
“Media reports have alleged that the boy had been cited at
Happy Children’s Home (Happy Life Children’s Home) located in Nairobi, Kenya, a
month after he disappeared.
“In 2016, when these reports first came to light, they were
followed up, but did not yield much as the information gathered then was
inadequate and inconclusive.”
Mr Mugejo insisted that the case is still open both in
Zimbabwe and in Kenya and the ministry and Zimbabwe Mission in Nairobi remain
open to receiving any leads that could lead to the resolution of this matter.
Mr Jabulani Mhlanga from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human
Rights (ZLHR) said his organisation was now assisting the family.
In an interview, the manager of Happy Lives Children’s Home
in Nairobi Mrs Sarah Kemani where Ackim is believed to be, said she was not in
a position to comment on the issue.
“A lot of people have been calling me, but we do not have
any record. In fact, we do not rescue children outside Kenya.
“I think it will be better if you go through the Kenyan
Government as I am not allowed to give any information on children.
“Maybe that child was rescued and brought to us using
another name, I am not sure, but it’s best that you deal with the government,”
she said. Chronicle
