BACK OFF : GOVT TELLS OFF US EMBASSY OVER POLLS

GOVERNMENT yesterday told the United States to back off after Washington said the March 26 by-elections were a test case of Harare’s commitment to implement sweeping reforms to guarantee free and fair polls.
There have been calls from the opposition, civic groups and
independent election watchdogs to implement electoral reforms including
recommendations from observer missions who monitored the 2018 elections.
President Emmerson Mnangagwa promised sweeping reforms when
he assumed office in 2017, but critics say political will is lacking while the
ruling Zanu PF party is also on record stating that it would not reform itself
out of power.
But the United States embassy in Harare said it would start
listing a number of requirements that benchmark the holding of free and fair
elections to strengthen the integrity of the polls.
“March by-elections and the 2023 harmonised elections give
the government of Zimbabwe a chance to show that #ZimVotesMatter, especially if
it honours its commitment to level the playing field by undertaking
#ZimElectoralReform,” the US tweeted on Monday.
“This week, the US embassy in Harare will tweet several
examples of what our government sees as the criteria for a free and fair
election. Stated in the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act (Zidera)
and also in Zimbabwe’s own Constitution, these values have remained constant.”
The US imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe in 2001 under Zidera,
following allegations of gross human rights abuses, economic mismanagement and
electoral theft.
Information deputy minister Kindness Paradza told NewsDay
last night that the Zanu PF government did not take instructions from
Washington, adding that electoral reforms were voluntary.
“We don’t get and act on instructions from Washington as a
sovereign country. We are reforming on our own terms as an independent country.
The reforms are voluntary and are not imposed on us,” he said.
“We are reforming media laws and we are 75% through. By
March, we will be done with our media reforms, going by the parliamentary
calendar. We will get guidance from Parliament so that we finish off the Bills
that are on the table as stipulated by his Excellency, the President in his
State of the Nation Address. This is, however, an ongoing process of reforming
and we are doing it on our own without external interference.”
In October, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen reiterated the need for government to fully implement 2018 election observer mission (EOM) recommendations in a meeting with the Foreign Affairs minister Frederick Shava.
In a preliminary statement after the disputed 2018 polls, the EU OEM noted electoral malpractices such as “bias of State media” in favour of Zanu PF, adding this meant “that a truly level playing field was not achieved”.
The Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn), which has been tracking progress in the implementation of the EOM recommendations, recently expressed concern over the snail pace in implementing electoral reforms.
The US embassy also highlighted limited access to “public
broadcast media, making it difficult for opposition candidates to share their
policy agendas with Zimbabwean voters”.
Zesn said a lot needed to be done to level the playing
field ahead of the polls.
“No changes were made to the legal framework that enhanced
the electoral commission. If anything, some of the changes are potentially
negative to the extent that they are viewed as concentrating power in the hands
of the Executive, who are contestants for political power themselves,” it said.
