ANOTHER MARANGE GIRL DIES DURING CHILDBIRTH

A pregnant 15-year-old Marange girl died last Wednesday after bleeding excessively under the watch of a faith healer, while a man from the same area is on the run after impregnating his under-age daughter.

Ferby Munyafi of Chiadzwa Village in Chief Marange’s area, was married to 29-year-old Arthur Chitombo of the same village.

Ferby’s death comes hard on the heels of a similar case in which another Marange girl, 14-year-old Anna Machaya, also died during childbirth at the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church’s Mafararikwa Shrine.

Chitombo appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi, on Tuesday.

He was not asked to plead.

The man is facing charges of having sexual relations with a minor.

Chitombo was released on $40 000 bail and he will be back in the dock on February 12.

It is the State’s case that Ferby got married to Chitombo in April last year.

According to reports made to the police, the teenager got pregnant and did not register her pregnancy at the clinic.

On January 9, she started experiencing labour pains and was rushed to a faith healer in Mafararikwa Village.

The report indicates that on January 12, Ferby bled profusely as she was in labour and died before she could give birth.

On January 13, Chitombo reported the case at Marange Police Station and police officers attended the scene.

Ferby’s body was conveyed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for post-mortem.

In a separate case, Amos Marange was recently arraigned before Chief Bernard Marange’s courts for impregnating his under-aged daughter some time ago.

Marange, whose whereabouts are currently unknown ever since he appeared before the traditional court, was fined two beasts for defiling the area. Chief Marange, through his secretary Mr Brighton Marange, confirmed the incident on Monday and said Amos is yet to deliver the two cattle.

“We fined Amos for defiling our area. After thorough interrogation, he admitted before our courts that he slept with his daughter. He bedded his daughter and impregnated her. He defiled the Manhu Village and the whole Marange community.

“We are, however, yet to ascertain the exact age of the girl. Bedding your daughter, no matter her age, is an abomination.

“We are also enlisting the services of the police since Amos’ act was also criminal. We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that the girl child is protected. We are deeply concerned with this kind of behaviour. We have realised that some people are doing such things for rituals,” he said. ManicaPost