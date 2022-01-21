ANOTHER MARANGE GIRL DIES DURING CHILDBIRTH

A pregnant 15-year-old Marange girl died last Wednesday after bleeding excessively under the watch of a faith healer, while a man from the same area is on the run after impregnating his under-age daughter.
Ferby Munyafi of Chiadzwa Village in Chief Marange’s area,
was married to 29-year-old Arthur Chitombo of the same village.
Ferby’s death comes hard on the heels of a similar case in
which another Marange girl, 14-year-old Anna Machaya, also died during childbirth
at the Johanne Marange Apostolic Church’s Mafararikwa Shrine.
Chitombo appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca
Manhibi, on Tuesday.
He was not asked to plead.
The man is facing charges of having sexual relations with a
minor.
Chitombo was released on $40 000 bail and he will be back
in the dock on February 12.
It is the State’s case that Ferby got married to Chitombo
in April last year.
According to reports made to the police, the teenager got
pregnant and did not register her pregnancy at the clinic.
On January 9, she started experiencing labour pains and was
rushed to a faith healer in Mafararikwa Village.
The report indicates that on January 12, Ferby bled
profusely as she was in labour and died before she could give birth.
On January 13, Chitombo reported the case at Marange Police
Station and police officers attended the scene.
Ferby’s body was conveyed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial
Hospital for post-mortem.
In a separate case, Amos Marange was recently arraigned
before Chief Bernard Marange’s courts for impregnating his under-aged daughter
some time ago.
Marange, whose whereabouts are currently unknown ever since
he appeared before the traditional court, was fined two beasts for defiling the
area. Chief Marange, through his secretary Mr Brighton Marange, confirmed the
incident on Monday and said Amos is yet to deliver the two cattle.
“We fined Amos for defiling our area. After thorough
interrogation, he admitted before our courts that he slept with his daughter.
He bedded his daughter and impregnated her. He defiled the Manhu Village and
the whole Marange community.
“We are, however, yet to ascertain the exact age of the
girl. Bedding your daughter, no matter her age, is an abomination.
“We are also enlisting the services of the police since
Amos’ act was also criminal. We will leave no stone unturned to make sure that
the girl child is protected. We are deeply concerned with this kind of
behaviour. We have realised that some people are doing such things for
rituals,” he said. ManicaPost
0 comments:
Post a Comment