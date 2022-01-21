ANNA'S HUSBAND STILL ON THE RUN

A JOHANNE Marange Apostolic Church devotee, Evans Hatirarame Momberume (26), who is facing charges of murder and having a sexual relationship with a minor has been on the run ever since he absconded court late last year.
Momberume is accused of causing the death of 14-year-old
Anna Machaya.
Machaya died while giving birth at the apostolic church’s
Mafararikwa Shrine.
Momberume was scheduled to appear in court on December 7,
2001 but did not show up despite the presence of his lawyer, Mr Brian Majamanda
of Khupe and Chijara Law Chambers in court on that day.
Earlier on, Mr Majamanda had successfully applied for his
client’s bail at the High Court where Momberume was granted $50 000 bail by
Mutare High Court Judge, Justice Isaac Muzenda.
On Wednesday, Mr Majamanda said he is unaware of his
client’s whereabouts. National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul
Nyathi said they are making frantic efforts to bring Momberume to book.
Repeated efforts to get a comment from Johanne Marange
Apostolic Church spokesperson, Mr Nyasha Marange, were fruitless as he was not
picking up calls.
Momberume is accused of causing the death of Machaya by
impregnating her and failing to take her to a proper health institution to
receive healthcare services.
It is alleged that instead of taking Machaya to a medical
facility when she got into labour, Momberume took her to Johanne Marange Church
midwives.
She delivered a baby boy but died due to labour
complications.
Momberume allegedly secretly buried his victim without
notifying authorities of her death.
On the other count, Momberume is said to have impregnated
the juvenile and stayed with her as his wife.
Following Machaya’s death, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission
heavily descended on the church as part of its investigations into matters
surrounding harmful religious practices which perpetuate sexual exploitation
and abuse of women.
In a recent interview, the Commission’s chief executive
officer, Ms Virginia Muwanigwa said: “In terms of the Zimbabwe Gender
Commission Act, we are mandated to investigate systematic barriers prejudicial
to gender equality, gender equity or gender main-streaming.
“A systemic barrier means any barrier, practice, custom,
law or other impediments prejudicial to the achievement of gender equality,
gender equity or gender main-streaming.
“Institutionalisation of sexual exploitation and abuse of
women and child marriages constitute a major barrier to the realisation of full
gender equality. The harmful effects of child marriages inhibit their full
potential and expose them to GBV and STIs as well as HIV.
“The Commission has over the past years been seized with
the matters surrounding harmful religious practices which perpetuate sexual
exploitation and abuses of women. The investigation is, therefore, not limited
to Marange as a church, nor the parties involved in the Machaya case only.”
Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment