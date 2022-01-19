ACCEPT POLL RESULTS OR ELSE : ZANU PF WARNS ROGUE MEMBERS

ZANU PF secretary for security, Cde Lovemore Matuke, has warned some rogue party members against disregarding the endorsement by the Politburo of the recently held provincial elections results, which elected new leadership.

“We expect party members to work in unionism in line with the party’s constitution. The constitution is our bible. Members should not defy the Politburo directive. Those newly provincial executive members were already endorsed,” said Cde Matuke.

The call comes after reports emerged of heated disagreements at Provincial Coordinating Committees (PCCs) in some provinces.

However, Cde Matuke said the Politburo’s decision is the supreme law of the party, so members who defy will face disciplinary action.

He urged members to adhere to President Mnangagwa’s call that regardless of the internal poll outcome, there were no losers in Zanu PF because ultimately, it is the masses who are victors.

“We want party members to cooperate with the Politburo decision, we should not create divisions within our ranks. Provincial elections were internal elections hence the party will not tolerate waywardness. Let us adhere to President Mnangagwa’s call”.

Cde Matuke added that Zanu PF cadres are known for being disciplined and therefore are expected to toe the revolutionary party line.

Meanwhile, the party has received an overwhelming response from aspiring MPs, with 119 candidates submitting their CVs to contest the 28 parliamentary seats in the upcoming by-elections set for March 26.

“With what is on the ground we are likely to finish the process in two days’ time. Many people have submitted their CVs and this shows that Zanu PF is growing and is the people’s party. We are happy with the competition in the party,” said Cde Matuke.

He encouraged contesting candidates to exercise high levels of discipline during the primary elections.

“As we go for primary elections, peace must prevail. Members should toe the party line.

“We have rules and regulations which must be followed. Those who will engage in violence will face the wrath of the law. They will be disqualified,” warned Cde Matuke.

The party’s national Political Commissar Cde Mike Bimha said CVs are subjected to vetting by the Zanu PF security department to ensure candidates verify if the candidates are of good standing.

“There has been a lot of interest when one looks at the numbers. We had anticipated that all CVs would be presented to the party headquarters by the end of the day on Saturday, but some provinces requested for some extension and we extended it up to last Sunday,” said Cde Bimha. Herald