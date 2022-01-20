ABDUCTION : JOANAH GOES TO CONCOURT

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance activists Joanah Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri have filed a notice to apply for referral of their matter to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).
The two stand accused of reporting falsehoods after they
claimed that they were abducted by suspected State security agents from Harare
Central police cells in 2020.
The State, which disputes their claims, wants them charged
for faking own abduction.
They appeared before magistrate Faith Mushure in Harare
yesterday and requested that court records pertaining to their matter be
transcribed to assist them in preparing their application for referral to the
ConCourt.
Mamombe and Chimbiri, who are represented by Alec
Muchadehama and Jeremiah Bhamu, told the court that they were struggling to get
the transcribed records.
Mushure postponed the matter to Monday.
The two were being charged together with another MDC
Alliance activist, Netsai Marova, who has since been separated from them after
she absconded trial, and is believed to be out of the country.
Mamombe and Chimbiri had their application for exception to
the charges dismissed.
Their application for review was also dismissed, hence the
application for referral to the ConCourt.
The State alleges that on May 13, 2020, the two unlawfully
and intentionally communicated to their relatives, friends and lawyers that
they had been abducted.
It is alleged that they told one detective Inspector Chafa
that they were abducted.
Meanwhile, another MDC Alliance activist and aspiring MP
for Bikita West, John Mupanduki (29), who allegedly went missing on January 7,
2022, yesterday appeared at the Masvingo Magistrates Court on allegations of
faking his abduction.
Mupanduki went missing from his Nyika Growth Point home
after being allegedly abducted by unknown assailants.
He resurfaced in Mashava the following day, saying he had
been dumped by his abductors.
His wife reported him missing on the same day at Nyika
Police Station.
Mupanduki, who is represented by Martin Mureri from the
Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was arrested by police in Masvingo.
He appeared before Masvingo magistrate Patience Madondo
facing a charge of supplying false information to a public officer.
Madondo released him on $5 000 bail.
The State alleges that Mupanduki made some phone calls at
the time he claimed he was missing.
However, Mureri said his abductors took his phone and made
some calls purporting to be him.
His trial is set to continue on February 23. Newsday
