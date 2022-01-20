ABDUCTION : JOANAH GOES TO CONCOURT

OPPOSITION MDC Alliance activists Joanah Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri have filed a notice to apply for referral of their matter to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt).

The two stand accused of reporting falsehoods after they claimed that they were abducted by suspected State security agents from Harare Central police cells in 2020.

The State, which disputes their claims, wants them charged for faking own abduction.

They appeared before magistrate Faith Mushure in Harare yesterday and requested that court records pertaining to their matter be transcribed to assist them in preparing their application for referral to the ConCourt.

Mamombe and Chimbiri, who are represented by Alec Muchadehama and Jeremiah Bhamu, told the court that they were struggling to get the transcribed records.

Mushure postponed the matter to Monday.

The two were being charged together with another MDC Alliance activist, Netsai Marova, who has since been separated from them after she absconded trial, and is believed to be out of the country.

Mamombe and Chimbiri had their application for exception to the charges dismissed.

Their application for review was also dismissed, hence the application for referral to the ConCourt.

The State alleges that on May 13, 2020, the two unlawfully and intentionally communicated to their relatives, friends and lawyers that they had been abducted.

It is alleged that they told one detective Inspector Chafa that they were abducted.

Meanwhile, another MDC Alliance activist and aspiring MP for Bikita West, John Mupanduki (29), who allegedly went missing on January 7, 2022, yesterday appeared at the Masvingo Magistrates Court on allegations of faking his abduction.

Mupanduki went missing from his Nyika Growth Point home after being allegedly abducted by unknown assailants.

He resurfaced in Mashava the following day, saying he had been dumped by his abductors.

His wife reported him missing on the same day at Nyika Police Station.

Mupanduki, who is represented by Martin Mureri from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, was arrested by police in Masvingo.

He appeared before Masvingo magistrate Patience Madondo facing a charge of supplying false information to a public officer.

Madondo released him on $5 000 bail.

The State alleges that Mupanduki made some phone calls at the time he claimed he was missing.

However, Mureri said his abductors took his phone and made some calls purporting to be him.

His trial is set to continue on February 23. Newsday