400 ILLEGAL SCHOOLS IN HARARE

The dramatic rise in numbers of small private schools has now seen more than 400 such schools operating illegally in Harare with the office of the Minister of State for Harare Provincial Affairs and Devolution being inundated with complaints from concerned parents.
Some schools are said to be raising fees or levies without
going through the required processes.
In a statement yesterday, Harare Secretary for Provincial
Affairs and Devolution Mr Tafadzwa Muguti said the minister’s office had
received many complaints from parents over increases in school fees and levies.
“The office of the Minister of State for Provincial Affairs
and Devolution is inundated with complaints from parents and guardians over
unsanctioned increase in school fees, charging of fees at parallel market
rates, refusal of local currency payments, barring of school development
committees, mismanagement of funds and failure to supply audited financials,”
he said.
Mr Muguti also expressed concern over schools that were
failing to cooperate with officials from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary
Education which has managerial or oversight authority, depending on the
school’s status, and has the final say on whether school fees or levies can be
raised and if so by how much following the necessary consultations with
parents.
“We have since established through the Ministry of Primary
and Secondary Education that we have well over 400 unregistered primary and
secondary schools operating illegally throughout the province.
“These schools have operated illegally for many years and
have a student population ranging between 300 to 1 000 students respectively.
“Reports from the provincial education directorate also
reveal that the majority of private and public schools in the province did not
seek Government authority to increase fees in 2022 but instead used
authorisation letters dating as far back as 2013 to charge these latest school
fees despite all increases being reviewed on an annual basis and in need of
approval of at least 20 percent of parents,” he said.
“There is also a growing illusion that private schools are
not subjected to the Education Act nor oversight by the Government.
“This gross indiscipline within the education sector in
Harare Metropolitan Province has become a perpetual challenge to parents and
guardians. Let it be understood that we shall no longer tolerate such ignorance
and lawlessness.”
Mr Tafadzwa Muguti said the provincial education
directorate will immediately lead a supervision programme before schools
re-open to enforce the Education Act and will report misconduct to the
appropriate arm of Government for action.
“All schools that are operating without Government
authority and those that have increased fees without the necessary approvals
are urged to immediately regularise their operations. The consequences are well
articulated in the same Act that authorises their very existence.
“Parents and guardians reserve the right to request written
proof of Government registration, municipal licensing, and school fees
increases.
“Any form of misconduct, discrimination, or intimidation
should be reported to the Office of the Secretary for Provincial Affairs and
Devolution,” he said.
Under the Education Act, all private schools have to be
registered with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, which retains
the right of inspecting these schools periodically and ensuring that they are
following the national curriculum although they are allowed to add extra
subjects.
Under the Act, all increases in fees or levies have to go
before a meeting of parents called for the purpose, which must have a quorum of
at least 20 percent of parents, before a vote can be called. If the proposals
gain a majority at the meeting then the school applies to the Education
Ministry for permission to collect the new fee or levy, backing the application
with financial statements and budgets and minutes of the meeting which must
