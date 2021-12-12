ZAPU MULLS RECALLING EX MEMBERS IN ZANU PF

OPPOSITION party Zapu has announced that it was considering recalling its former members who remained in Zanu PF after the party allegedly pulled out of the Unity Accord signed in 2008.
The party is allegedly concerned that those who remained in
Zanu PF after the late Zapu leader Dumiso Dabengwa pulled out of the Unity
Accord were the reason why Gukurahundi issues have not been resolved.
Around 20 000 unarmed civilians from Matabeleland and parts
of Midlands province were massacred during the 1980s Gukurahundi genocide.
When Dabengwa pulled out in 2008, he demanded that all Zapu
properties that were confiscated at the height of the genocide must be returned
to the party.
Last week, Zapu spokesperson Mso Ndlovu told Southern Eye
that the party’s national executive was discussing the issue of recalling its
former members that are in Zanu PF.
“Firstly, we would be looking at whether these people add
value to Zapu. Secondly, we will also consider whether recalling them adds any
strategic value to the democracy project,” he said.
“Otherwise as Zapu, our party has severed ties permanently
with the cult (Zanu PF) masquerading as a liberation movement.”
Ndlovu’s statement comes soon after dethroned Ntabazinduna
chief, Nhlanhlayemangwe Felix Ndiweni urged Zapu to recall all former members
who remained in Zanu PF after the pull out from the 1987 Unity Accord.
The Unity Accord was signed by the late former President
Robert Mugabe and the late Vice-President and Zapu leader Joshua Nkomo.
Ndiweni advised the opposition party, now led by
Sibangilizwe, Nkomo’s son, to initiate recalls of former Zapu members from Zanu
PF.
Currently, the most notable senior remaining former Zapu
members are Kembo Mohadi, Tshinga Dube, Angeline Masuku, Judith Ncube and
Ambrose Mutinhiri, among others.
Ndiweni said Zapu should seek a ban on the use of its name
in the purported Unity Accord with a declaration that the pact no longer
exists.
“There was the murder of over 20 000 Ndebeles, the rape of
over 100 000 women and young girls, the injury and maiming of over 300 000
people and the dislocation of over one million people. These are not small
events,” he said.
“For even the murder of a single individual is significant.
Even the rape of one 15-year-old girl is significant.
“So the Unity Accord of 1987 was designed to draw a line
under the Fifth Brigade’s operations among the Ndebele nation. There was a
power-sharing of some sorts, as the foundation of the amalgamation of Zanu and
Zapu.
“Suddenly with shock and horror, we find that Zapu has lost
the position of VP in government. Suddenly, we find that Zapu has lost the position
of Home Affairs. Suddenly, we find that Zapu has lost the position of party
national chair,” he said.
Ndiweni said the death of Simon Khaya Moyo worsened issues
as Zapu had lost an important information portfolio.
“Mnangagwa has removed Zapu from Zanu PF. In short, the
Unity Accord does not exist anymore.
Those still in Zanu PF claiming to be from Zapu need to
leave Zanu PF,” he said, adding that they were claiming allegiance to Zapu
using the party name to hold their political careers in Zanu PF. Newsday
