ZANU PF SUPPORTERS FIGHT OVER ED REGALIA

THERE was drama in Nzvimbo at a Zanu PF-organised sports gala at the weekend when two senior party officials fought over regalia, as factionalism came to a head in Mashonaland Central province.

Central committee member John Nhamburo was miffed that a member of the provincial committee, Justine Marufu, came to the function wearing regalia imprinted with the face of a politburo member Kenneth Musanhi.

Nhamburo, who is the Zanu PF provincial chairperson and is seen as Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe’s ally, gave Marufu marching orders.

“I ordered Marufu to go and change his regalia because it showed that he was representing Musanhi instead of the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa),” Nhamburo said.

He then claimed that he was surprised to hear the case being tabled for discussion at the Mazowe district co-ordinating committee (DCC) meeting on Sunday.

“When I gave Marufu the marching orders, he seemed to have understood and went on to change the T-shirt, but I was surprised that on Sunday at the DCC executive meeting, I was grilled over the issue. These games are for President Mnangagwa, and whenever we conduct his programmes, we wear his regalia, not any other individual’s regalia.”

Marufu could not be reached for comment.

With provincial elections drawing closer, Zanu PF supporters in Mashonaland Central are divided, with some aligned to Kazembe while others back James Makamba. A number of supporters are also backing businessman Tafadzwa Musarara.