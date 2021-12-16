ZANU PF BANS OVER 35s FROM YOUTH LEAGUE

ZANU PF has introduced strict measures barring candidates over 35 years from contesting in elections for the youth league.
In the past,
the party had a number of people, including the late Absolom Sikhosana and
Pupurai Togarepi, who were over 35 years, but held positions in the youth
league
Zanu PF is
expected to conduct provincial elections as the party embarks on a massive
restructuring exercise ahead of the 2023 harmonised elections.
In a circular
dated December 15 and addressed to all provincial chairpersons, national
political commissar Mike Bimha ordered provinces to adhere to the youth league
age limit of 35 years and below.
“As we are
preparing to hold the provincial elections in due course, all provinces are advised
to stick and adhere to the following guidelines and parameters; that all
aspiring youth candidates must be 35 years or below,” the circular read.
Two Zanu PF
provincial youth leaders, Kelvin Mutsvairo and Vengai Musengi from Mashonaland
East and West will contest for the provincial chairmanship posts.
The provincial
chairperson’s post has no age limit.
Mutsvairo will
contest against businessman Ozias Bvute, Herbert Shumbamhini and Michael
Madanha for the Mashonaland East provincial chairperson’s post, while Musengi
is likely to battle it out against Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, who is Mashonaland West
Provincial Affairs minister.
The provincial
leadership is expected to mobilise support for the party, with its target being
five million more votes for the 2023 elections.
Bimha said all
provinces should conclude the district executive verification processes this weekend.
The looming provincial elections have left Zanu PF divided as factionalism has
torn the party apart as prospective candidates jostle for control of the party
provincial structures. Newsday
