WOMAN GETS 10 YEARS FOR STEALING LEGGINGS

THE Pretoria North Regional Court recently sentenced Desiree Williams to 10 years in jail for stealing leggings.

The 57-year-old woman, originally from Cape Town, was convicted of theft of leggings amounting to R798,40 from a Cotton On retail store.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokeswoman Lumka Mahanjana said the woman told the court that on 25 September she went to Cotton On in Montana and intentionally stole two pairs of leggings.

“After checking if they fit her in the fitting room, she put them in her bag intending to leave the store without paying for them.

“When she was walking out the door, the store manager stopped her and called her to the back office and searched her bag,” Mahanjana said in a statement.

Williams confessed and pleaded guilty in court to the charge of theft.

Prosecutor Rabia Ebrahim told the court that it was in the interest of society to impose a harsher sentence as Williams continued to commit the same offence since 1981 and no sentence has rehabilitated or deterred her.

Ebrahim told the court that Williams has 34 previous convictions for theft – 29 of those are older than 10 years while five are between 2011 and last year, and she’s still awaiting trial for 31 pending cases.

“The National Prosecuting Authority welcomes the sentence and is thankful for the work and dedication by the investigating officer of the Sinoville Police Station in gathering evidence that led to the conviction and sentencing,” Mahanjana said. Daily Sun