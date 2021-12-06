WITCHCRAFT BRAWL ENDS IN TRAGEDY

The boy’s mother Pamela Mukuturi (21) had allegedly accused
her mother-in-law Mrs Anna Kanyandura of
witchcraft, an accusation which did not go down well with the latter, sparking
the fight.
Mr Tafadzwa Kanyandura (30), intervened by fighting in his
mother’s corner.
It is alleged that Tafadzwa picked up a log with the
intention to hit Mukuturi but he missed and smashed the child’s head. The baby
was strapped on the back of his mother.
Reports are that Mukuturi unstrapped the child and realised
that he was heavily bleeding from the head.
She rushed the child to Chiunye clinic where he was
pronounced dead on arrival.
Upon realising that the child was dead, Tafadzwa ran away
from the scene and is still at large.
Police spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Inspector
Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident saying: “The body was conveyed to
Kotwa Hospital mortuary and is waiting for post mortem. Investigations are
still in progress.
“We urge the public to resolve their problems amicably. We
are also appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Tafadzwa Kanyandura.”Herald
