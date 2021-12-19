skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 19 December 2021
WIFE KILLS HUBBY OVER CHEATING ALLEGATIONS
Sunday, December 19, 2021
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHADCOMBE ROBBERY : INFORMER IN THE JOB FOR THREE WEEKS
The man who allegedly sold out his employer to the gang of armed robbers that later on mistakenly stormed the Chadcombe house of a former de...
MTETWA : CHIWENGA UTTERED NOTHING
VICE-President Constantino Chiwenga yesterday testified in camera against his estranged wife, Marry Mubaiwa in a case where she is accused o...
MY SA MISTRESS MADE MY LIFE HELL : NDORO
FORMER Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro yesterday talked about his misery at the hands of his South African mistress. Ndoro, continuing with ...
I'M NOT AFRAID : CHIEF MURINYE
In a daring move alien to Zimbabwean traditional leaders, Chief Murinye born Ephias Munodawafa who recently castigated the President Emmerso...
FREEMAN : I KNEW ARMED ROBBER
Zim dancehall artiste, Freeman, says he personally knew one of the armed robbers gunned down during the recent Chadcombe shoot-out as a fan ...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment