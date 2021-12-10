WHY I WROTE NJEMA : WINKY D

DANCEHALL president Winky D has revealed that he wrote the Africa’s 2021 Accountability Music Award wining song Njema not to merely amuse the audience, but to extend the thought power around the purpose of music in a society.
The multi-award winning Winky D made the remarks in his
acceptance speech after winning the ONE, Accountability Labs, and Trace Africa
sponsored gong that celebrates artists who speak against corruption through
music.
Chosen through an online voting system which closed on
November 30, Winky D was announced the winner on Thursday when the world
commemorated International Anti-Corruption Day.
“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the
organisers Accountability Lab for recognising my project Njema which simply
describes the shambles of the true prison that we often ignore,” he said.
“It was not that easy to put up this project since poverty
itself is a devices state, representing the truth about it is even more
contentious given the varied vested interest and opinions around it.”
“This prison is deep in our mental states as driven by
lies, corruption, poverty cowardice and all the other societal ill that you can
imagine. These mental shambles continue to limit our dreams, our hopes, our
aspirations for a better and more sustainable world.”
He added; “The words in music are a common currency that
people can enjoy without worrying about fluctuations. Music is always best when
driven by experience rather than hearsay or imagination.”
“Be that as it may, no one can dispute that every human
being matters and deserves to be unshackled from the chains, Njema.”
The song Njema is off Winky D’s 2019 album with the same
title.
The Kambuzuma bred singer was battling for honours against
Nigerian’s Femi Kuti’s Pa pa pa, Kenya’s King Kaka (Wajinga Nyinyi), Tanzanian
Ney Wa Mitego (Raisi Wa Kitaa) and Nigerian Angelique Kidgo and Yemi Alade
(Dignity). Newsday
