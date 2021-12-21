WE ARE STUCK WITH CORPSE : KWEKWE POLICE

Kwekwe Police has for three months been stuck with a body of a man aged around 30 that was retrieved from an accident that happened along Gokwe-Kwekwe Road.

Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko told The Mirror that the deceased had no identification papers on him.

He said that the body was found after a Honda fit in which the deceased was travelling in was involved in an accident at Tiger Reef Junction on October 20, 2021 at around 2:45pm.

He appealed to relatives with a missing person to come and identify the body at Kwekwe Mortuary.

“ZRP is concerned with the number of sudden death cases of people without identification particulars. It is suspected that the man is known as Alboy Ncube”, Mahoko said.

The deceased is dark in complexion, approximately 30 years, medium built and approximately 1,5 metres in height. He was wearing a red t-shirt inscribed Manchester United, black pair of jean trousers and black shoes when his body was discovered.

“Members of the public missing a relative matching the description given above are advised to approach Kwekwe Traffic or the nearest Police station.

“It is important to carry identification particulars at all times and a trusted person to know your movements”, said Mahoko. Masvingo Mirror