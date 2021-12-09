WE ARE NOT TO BLAME : ZACC ON TRIAL DELAYS

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has said it cannot be blamed for failure to prosecute high-profile corruption cases and shifted blame to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
Addressing a Press briefing in Harare yesterday to
commemorate the United Nations International Anti-Corruption Day, Zacc
chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo said her commission could not be blamed
as the anti-corruption body did not have prosecution powers.
“Zacc’s mandate is
just like the police, it only investigates,” she said. “There is this
misconception that Zacc prosecutes its matters. Prosecution is the prerogative
of the NPA, not the prerogative of Zacc.”
When further asked by NewsDay to explain if Zacc’s lack of
prosecution powers had resulted in the collapse of high-profile corruption
cases in the country, she said: “It is imperative that the commission is given
powers to see out its cases.”
Justice Matanda-Moyo said the NPA’s failure to prosecute
high-ranking officials involved in graft has led to the victimisation of
whistle-blowers, adding that the government should find a legal framework to
protect them.
“Most of the witnesses, as I speak right now, have been
suspended from work and others have been transferred to inaccessible areas,
making it difficult for Zacc to access some of those witnesses,” she said.
“Zacc has tried to use section 14 of the Prevention of
Corruption Act and arrested some of those managers who had victimised
witnesses, but in its wisdom, the NPA has refused to prosecute those chief
executive officers and those directors. So, it is imperative that as a country
we have this legal framework protecting our whistleblowers.”
Some of the high-ranking corruption cases involve senior
government officials and former Cabinet ministers.
Most of the cases have collapsed, which has led to the
public casting aspersions on Zacc.
The latest high-profile corruption case involved former
Health minister Obadiah Moyo, who was recently acquitted over allegations that
he corruptly awarded Drax Consult SAGL a US$20 million tender to supply
COVID-19 equipment and personal protective equipment without following tender
procedures.
Former Local Government minister Ignatius Chombo was also
acquitted of allegations of corruptly parcelling out State land, while former
Public Service minister Priscah Mupfumira is currently before the courts over allegations
that she siphoned US$900 000 National Social Security Authority funds.
Justice Matanda-Moyo also revealed that some companies in
the country had been trying to thwart Zacc investigations in cases of graft
levelled against them by refusing to hand over documentary evidence. Newsday
