UZ SRC ACCUSED OF STEALING $160 000

THE University of Zimbabwe’s (UZ’s) students representative council (SRC) has been accused of emblezzling $160 000.
SRC vice-president Athanasius Sagonda and his fellow
secretary for sports and entertainment, Kuziva Nyamuchengwa, were singled out
for stealing the money.
This is contained in a letter addressed to the UZ students
dated December 16 requesting a probe into the looting of funds.
Students Representative Assembly (SRA) chairperson Victor
Marambi demanded a financial audit, adding that failure would force them to
invite the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc).
“The Student Representative Assembly in line with section
31.7(a) as read with section 31.9 of the union constitution requests a
financial audit of all the funds which the SEC [Students Executive Council] has
used since the beginning of the tenure of office,” the letter reads in part.
“The primary purpose of this financial audit is to give the
students assurance that financial statements are accurate and complete. This is
a move aimed at quelling fears of gross embezzlement and mismanagement of union
funds by the SEC.”
The dean of students, Munyaradzi Madambi, said he was not
aware of the SRA’s demands.
But NewsDay Weekender heard that the SRA disciplinary
committee had since dismissed Sagonda and Nyamuchengwa from the SRC over the
matter.
A dismissal letter addressed to Nyamuchengwa dated December
16 read in part: “Following the findings and evaluations made by the SRC
disciplinary committee, you are hereby terminated from the students’ executive
council with immediate effect. Newsday
