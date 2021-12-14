TWO-YEAR-OLD GIRL SPENDS NIGHT WITH MOTHER'S CORPSE

A two-year-old girl was on Sunday found in the bush next to her mother’s body, caressing it, after spending the night alone with the corpse. Her father’s body was later found hanging on a tree about 2km away from where he had killed his wife the previous day in Lower Gweru.

A suicide note on the father’s phone stated that he killed his wife because of infidelity.

The couple has been identified as Mkhokeli Sibanda (31) and wife Zanele Ndlovu (17).

Police sources close to investigations said the little girl was found unharmed after spending a night and half day besides her mother’s body.

“It’s a sorrowful situation that the police who attended to the scene found the girl in. Indications were that the murder incident occurred the previous night in the bush and police found the girl seated beside her dead mother while caressing the body meaning she had spent the entire night and half the day without even crying to attract attention,” said the source.

Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, said the killing and the suicide occurred last Saturday night at Village 2 Bhudha, in Lower Gweru.

The little girl has been placed in the care of relatives while the couple’s bodies were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital. Insp Mahoko said police who attended the two scenes found a suicide message in Sibanda’s mobile phone.

“Circumstances established during investigations are that the two had separated following infidelity issues but the two were later seen together the previous day before the murder and suicide incident,” he said. Chronicle