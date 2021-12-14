TWO-YEAR-OLD GIRL SPENDS NIGHT WITH MOTHER'S CORPSE

A suicide note on the father’s phone stated that he killed
his wife because of infidelity.
The couple has been identified as Mkhokeli Sibanda (31) and
wife Zanele Ndlovu (17).
Police sources close to investigations said the little girl
was found unharmed after spending a night and half day besides her mother’s
body.
“It’s a sorrowful situation that the police who attended to
the scene found the girl in. Indications were that the murder incident occurred
the previous night in the bush and police found the girl seated beside her dead
mother while caressing the body meaning she had spent the entire night and half
the day without even crying to attract attention,” said the source.
Midlands Provincial police spokesperson, inspector Emmanuel
Mahoko, said the killing and the suicide occurred last Saturday night at
Village 2 Bhudha, in Lower Gweru.
The little girl has been placed in the care of relatives
while the couple’s bodies were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital. Insp Mahoko
said police who attended the two scenes found a suicide message in Sibanda’s
mobile phone.
“Circumstances established during investigations are that
the two had separated following infidelity issues but the two were later seen
together the previous day before the murder and suicide incident,” he said.
Chronicle
