TWO TEENS STONE MAN TO DEATH

POLICE in Kwekwe have arrested two teenagers accused of murdering a 34-year-old man in a dispute over a mining claim.

The two juveniles (names withheld) are said to be among the 12 people accused of stoning Albert Antonio to death.

Police confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday, and said the suspects were assisting with investigations.

Police said eight other suspects in the murder case were still at large.

It is alleged that they attacked the deceased at Manyeda tuck-shops in Sesombi, Kwekwe, after a misunderstanding over mining claims.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of four suspects in connection with the murder of Albert Antonio, 34, at Manyeda tuckshops, Sesombi, in Kwekwe on November 28, 2021.

“Of the four suspects, two are juveniles aged 17, while others are adults. Eight other suspects are yet to be nabbed,” the police statement read.

“The 12 suspects attacked the victim with knives, stones and sjamboks following a dispute over mining activities. Investigations are underway.” Newsday