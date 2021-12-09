TWO TEENS STONE MAN TO DEATH

POLICE in Kwekwe have arrested two teenagers accused of murdering a 34-year-old man in a dispute over a mining claim.
The two juveniles (names withheld) are said to be among the
12 people accused of stoning Albert Antonio to death.
Police confirmed the incident in a statement yesterday, and
said the suspects were assisting with investigations.
Police said eight other suspects in the murder case were
still at large.
It is alleged that they attacked the deceased at Manyeda
tuck-shops in Sesombi, Kwekwe, after a misunderstanding over mining claims.
“The ZRP confirms the arrest of four suspects in connection
with the murder of Albert Antonio, 34, at Manyeda tuckshops, Sesombi, in Kwekwe
on November 28, 2021.
“Of the four suspects, two are juveniles aged 17, while
others are adults. Eight other suspects are yet to be nabbed,” the police
statement read.
“The 12 suspects attacked the victim with knives, stones
and sjamboks following a dispute over mining activities. Investigations are
underway.” Newsday
