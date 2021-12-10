TOP COP STEALS US$14K FINES

FORMER Marange Police Station’s officer-in-charge, Francis Ruzungunde, has been hauled before the courts on allegations of stealing US$14 330 paid by offenders as fines.

The varying amounts which were captured in the receipt books were not banked since 2018, and the missing money was only detected this year during a hand-over take-over exercise with a new boss at the station.

Ruzungunde (49) who is now stationed in Nyanga appeared before Ms Perseverance Makala facing theft charges.

He was granted $10 000 bail, and the case goes for trial on January 5 next year.

Mr Farai Matinhure of Gonese and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners represented Ruzungunde, while Ms Sharon Chibvongodze prosecuted.

The court heard that on May 27, the informant, Inspector Easter Muruko, was transferred from Nyanga District to ZRP Marange as Officer-In-Charge, while the accused was transferred to ZRP Nyanga District Headquarters.

“On June 1 to 3, the two conducted station hand-over take-over procedures under the supervision of the Manicaland Provincial Quartermaster, Chief Inspector Chimanyiwa.

During the process, the informant discovered that receipt books were filed in the General Record Book, but were not available for checking. Inspector Muruko asked Assistant Inspector Mugari who was in charge of administration, and was told that the books in question were not filed as indicated in the General Record Book.

He further revealed that the books were at his home where he was compiling charge sheets as per Ruzungunde’s instructions.

Inspector Muruko requested to see the books and they were given to her after several requests.

“That is when she discovered that cash amounting to US$14 330 had been receipted but could not be accounted for. She then notified the Officer Commanding Mutare Rural District of the discrepancy,” said Ms Chibvongodze.

On December 6, the case was referred to CID Mutare for further investigations.

It was revealed that the accused person had converted the US$14 330 to his own use. Manica Post