TITLE DEEDS FOR HOUSES BUILT ON UNDESIGNATED LAND

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has gifted urban dwellers Christmas and New Year gifts in the form of title deeds that will benefit residents who built houses on undesignated land under the watch of the incompetent and corruption-riddled MDC municipalities around the country.
Stepping in to alleviate the plight of urbanites who have
been receiving a raw deal from successive MDC councils, the ruling party this
year regularised the illegal structures and in some cases resettled them.
Thus at yesterday’s Politburo meeting, the President told
members of the vital ruling party organ that in the pursuit of development that
leaves no one behind, urban dwellers are going to get the security of tenure.
The party’s Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde
Chris Mutsvangwa said the move by the President is yet another game-changer
that will improve the lives of urbanites.
“The President announced a big bang financial system,
issuing title deeds to urban dwellers to the existing crop of urban houses. We
have many houses that were built and many have no title. These houses are going
to get title deeds, this is the creation of a new financial bank, people are
going to securitise existing houses. This is a big bang Christmas gift to urban
dwellers by the President for their existing houses,” Cde Mutsvangwa said.
This year the President launched the Zimbabwe National
Human Settlements Policy (ZNHSP), a programme that aims to spearhead the
development of modern and affordable urban and rural human settlements and
social amenities in a coordinated and sustainable manner.
Under ZNHSP, the country aims to build 225 000 housing
units by 2025 with construction, which will have a ripple effect on other
sectors of the economy such as the manufacturing industry, already underway.
Zanu PF Secretary for Transport and Welfare Cde July Moyo,
who is also the Minister of Local Government and Public Works, said the
President emphasised the importance of development that leaves no one and no
place behind including the abandoned urban areas.
“In urban areas, we had to intervene to make sure that we
alleviate the plight of urbanites. The plight of dysfunctional settlements
which were unplanned, we have regularised some of the houses and we are still
working towards regularising them. That regulation means a lot of people who
have been yearning for a title deed will now get them. We are at an advanced
stage to ensure that all people get title deeds from the President, both in
urban and rural areas. The land belongs to the President, we only administer
it,” he said.
Cde Moyo said if the country’s economy was to grow there
was a need for security of tenure and that is what the Second Republic led by
President Mnangagwa will strive to ensure so that people have title deeds in
most areas that sprouted up illegally as a result of poor service delivery from
the MDC-run councils.
In addition, the ruling party has set eyes on improving the
transport system and so far buses have been procured throughout 2021 with more
on the way.
Cde Mutsvangwa added that the opposition should not cry
foul when they lose elections because Zanu PF has implemented programmes that
resonate with the people.
“He (the President) has told the party that it should
prepare itself for by-elections. We tell the MDC, we are advertising to them
that if you make your bed you lie on it. You were running towns and you were
running them down, you didn’t care for the urban people. Zanu PF has been
forced to intervene and save the people, to restore the infrastructure that
makes a city what it ought to be. You
can’t have a city of potholes; you can’t have a city without running water, you
can’t have a city without roads — this has been a hallmark of the MDC,” said
Cde Mutsvangwa. Herald
