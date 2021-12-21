THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED TOMORROW

Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected across the country tomorrow, as more moisture is drifting into the country from Zambia.

The weather is going to be mostly cloudy and warm across the country.

According to the Meteorological Services Department, the storms may be coupled with strong winds, heavy downpours and hail in some places.

“It should be mild both morning and evening,” said the Met department.

On the current spell of rains, the department said: “Out of the thunderstorms and rain that occurred mostly along and to the north of the main watershed, the highest falls where at Mhondoro (77 mm), Binga (73 mm) and Chakari Dalny Mine (56 mm).

“Other areas had less than 25mm, showing the sporadic nature of the current spell of heavy rains.“

The Met department said lightning and hailstorms were a major risk during this period.

“The spatial rainfall distribution is very poor, localized heavy downpours remain probable,” it said.

“Strong winds may blow-off roofs and damage property.

“When thunder roars, go indoors. Stay indoors for at least 30 minutes after the thunderstorms have ended. These are precautionary measures to reduce the chances of being struck by lightning.”

The Met department warned that lightning can strike from a long distance.

“If you can hear thunder within 30 seconds of seeing lightning, then you are close enough to get struck,” said the department. “Go into a vehicle or a house.”

Farmers have been advised to insure crops against adverse weather such as hailstorms.

“Water harvesting is recommended to cater for intra-seasonal dry-spells. Regularly check that roof tops are secured. Nails may become loose with time.

“People in Malaria prone areas should take necessary precautions such as insecticide spraying, applying mosquito repellents, sleeping under mosquito nets,” said the department. Herald