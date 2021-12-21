THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED TOMORROW

Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms are expected across the country tomorrow, as more moisture is drifting into the country from Zambia.
The weather is going to be mostly cloudy and warm across
the country.
According to the Meteorological Services Department, the
storms may be coupled with strong winds, heavy downpours and hail in some
places.
“It should be mild both morning and evening,” said the Met
department.
On the current spell of rains, the department said: “Out of
the thunderstorms and rain that occurred mostly along and to the north of the
main watershed, the highest falls where at Mhondoro (77 mm), Binga (73 mm) and
Chakari Dalny Mine (56 mm).
“Other areas had less than 25mm, showing the sporadic nature
of the current spell of heavy rains.“
The Met department said lightning and hailstorms were a
major risk during this period.
“The spatial rainfall distribution is very poor, localized
heavy downpours remain probable,” it said.
“Strong winds may blow-off roofs and damage property.
“When thunder roars, go indoors. Stay indoors for at least
30 minutes after the thunderstorms have ended. These are precautionary measures
to reduce the chances of being struck by lightning.”
The Met department warned that lightning can strike from a
long distance.
“If you can hear thunder within 30 seconds of seeing
lightning, then you are close enough to get struck,” said the department. “Go
into a vehicle or a house.”
Farmers have been advised to insure crops against adverse
weather such as hailstorms.
“Water harvesting is recommended to cater for
intra-seasonal dry-spells. Regularly check that roof tops are secured. Nails
may become loose with time.
“People in Malaria prone areas should take necessary precautions such as insecticide spraying, applying mosquito repellents, sleeping under mosquito nets,” said the department. Herald
