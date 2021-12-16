TEEN STABS MOTHER AFTER SHE SCOLDS HIM

A ROWDY 14-year-old stepson allegedly grabbed his stepmum by the neck before plunging an Okapi knife into her back and hand after she scolded him for coming home late.

The unfortunate stepmother Nomalanga Nkomazana (23) was knifed by her 14-year-old stepson who cannot be named for ethical reasons after she sat him down and quizzed him over why he was in the habit of coming home late.

While her stepmum was busy warning him about the dangers of walking during the night, he stood up and grabbed her by her throat, took a knife before he knifed her in the back and hand.

Nomalanga screamed for help, prompting her neighbour to rush to her rescue. The minor fled from the scene, leaving her in a pool of blood.

Her husband, with the help of their neighbour, rushed her to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.

The matter was reported at Pumula Police Station. Cops received a tip-off about where the minor was hiding at and pounced on him.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

He urged community members and children in particular children to shun violence and never to take law into their own hands. B Metro