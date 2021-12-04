TEACHER COLLAPSES, DIES AFTER SNAKE BITE

Nyamande Primary School teacher in Gutu Fordrick Macheka (41) collapsed and died 30 minutes later after being bitten by a snake on Wednesday.

Nyamandi High School chairman, Innocent Bhera confirmed the death in an interview with The Mirror today.

He said that there is confusion however on what really caused the death because Macheka cried out and said he had been bitten by a wasp.

He collapsed immediately afterwards and therefore no one could really ascertain what had bitten him.

However, nurses at the clinic said there was snake poison in his body.

A fellow teacher at the school, Nyamande, Linos Mupumha said Macheka was cleaning his car near a mango tree when he was bitten in the head. He cried out that he had been bitten by a wasp but did not take long before he collapsed.

He had just come out from a class where he was invigilating. He was driven to Mutero Mission Hospital where a doctor pronounced him dead on arrival.

The deceased’s body is at Masvingo Provincial Hospital for postmortem. Sources said he would be buried at his rural home in Nerupiri. -Masvingo Mirror