TAPIWA'S FAMILY PIN HOPES ON DNA TESTS

THE family of slain Murewa minor Tapiwa Makore, who was allegedly killed in cold blood by his uncle in a ritual murder, now hopes to find closure to the matter on DNA tests that are set to be carried out on a skull believed to be his.

Makore was killed in September 2020 in Nyamutumbu village, Murewa, and his remains were buried without the head in March this year.

Police later recovered some bones and parts of a skull in a toilet at the homestead of Tapiwa Makore Senior, who is one of the accused in the murder case.

“We are now waiting for the DNA tests on the skull to be done. Remember, there are some bones, including a skull, that were picked some time ago. That is the position of the family for now,” Munyaradzi Makore, Tapiwa’s father said.

Tapiwa Senior and his herdboy Tafadzwa Shamba are currently in remand prison in connection with the murder case. Shamba confessed that they killed the boy to boost their horticultural project.

Munyaradzi expressed concern that conclusion of his son’s murder case was taking long.

Tapiwa got a State-assisted funeral with thousands of people, including government officials, in attendance. Newsday