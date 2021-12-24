SUSPENDED ZIFA COUNCILLOR SEEKS DIVINE HELP

WHILE the 23 Zifa councillors, who are set to be suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) for accepting inducements from aspiring candidates in the association’s 2018 elections, fret, one among them is sleeping like a baby after he turned to prophet Black Elisha for redemption.

SRC acting director-general Sebastian Garikai said they have written submissions from the councillors confessing that they accepted money from some of the candidates, including suspended Zifa president Felton Kamambo.

The councillors have been given up to Friday December 24 to show cause why they should not be suspended.

A source in football circles said when the Zifa official (name withheld) received the news of the pending suspension, he got unsettled and approached prophet Black Elisha for divine help.

“The story which appeared in the Chronicle shocked him and as such he approached prophet Black Elisha and sought divine help,” said a well-placed source.

The source added: “He told him (Black Elisha) that things are not well in his life and the situation is worsened by the suspension by SRC.

He also said the suspension has a potential of tainting his reputation and that will affect his football and business interests.”

The controversial Black Elisha is famed for being a spiritual padlock master which gained its popularity through spouses as it prevents partners from cheating.

Now he has introduced a holy spear which has three main functions that is — power, protection and fighting.

The Zifa official was given the holy spear for divine protection.

Contacted for a comment, the Zifa official admitted to visiting Black Elisha, but could not disclose the reason behind his visit.

“I visited him (Black Elisha) and I cannot divulge the reason behind my visit because it’s something personal and confidential after all I’m not the only one who visits him,” he said before terminating the call.

Black Elisha said: “My brother I help a lot of people from ordinary people to respected figures in sports, politics and businesspeople. About a Zifa official I can neither confirm nor deny because I have a right to protect my clients.”

The accused councillors are listed below . . .

Thomas Marambanyika, Pithias Shoko, Nkosilathi Ncube, Doubt Ncube, Stanley Chapeta, Patrick Hill, Stanslous Nyachowe, Mhloro Tavaziva, Edward Chekure, Olivarth Guvuriro, Tafadzwa Mujuru, Givemore Chidakwa, Brenda Gorejena, Artwell Moyo, Beaullah Msara, Kudakwashe Chisango, Kudakwashe Remba, Ropafadzo Matemavi,Dennis Tshuma, Mehluli Thebe, Francis Ntutha, Andrew Tapela, Pervious Mathe. B Metro