SUSPENDED ZIFA COUNCILLOR SEEKS DIVINE HELP

WHILE the 23 Zifa councillors, who are set to be suspended by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) for accepting inducements from aspiring candidates in the association’s 2018 elections, fret, one among them is sleeping like a baby after he turned to prophet Black Elisha for redemption.
SRC acting director-general Sebastian
Garikai said they have written submissions from the councillors confessing that
they accepted money from some of the candidates, including suspended Zifa
president Felton Kamambo.
The councillors have been given up to
Friday December 24 to show cause why they should not be suspended.
A source in football circles said when the
Zifa official (name withheld) received the news of the pending suspension, he
got unsettled and approached prophet Black Elisha for divine help.
“The story which appeared in the Chronicle
shocked him and as such he approached prophet Black Elisha and sought divine
help,” said a well-placed source.
The source added: “He told him (Black
Elisha) that things are not well in his life and the situation is worsened by
the suspension by SRC.
He also said the suspension has a
potential of tainting his reputation and that will affect his football and
business interests.”
The controversial Black Elisha is famed
for being a spiritual padlock master which gained its popularity through
spouses as it prevents partners from cheating.
Now he has introduced a holy spear which
has three main functions that is — power, protection and fighting.
The Zifa official was given the holy spear
for divine protection.
Contacted for a comment, the Zifa official
admitted to visiting Black Elisha, but could not disclose the reason behind his
visit.
“I visited him (Black Elisha) and I cannot
divulge the reason behind my visit because it’s something personal and
confidential after all I’m not the only one who visits him,” he said before terminating the call.
Black Elisha said: “My brother I help a
lot of people from ordinary people to respected figures in sports, politics and
businesspeople. About a Zifa official I can neither confirm nor deny because I
have a right to protect my clients.”
The accused councillors are listed below .
. .
Thomas Marambanyika, Pithias Shoko,
Nkosilathi Ncube, Doubt Ncube, Stanley Chapeta, Patrick Hill, Stanslous
Nyachowe, Mhloro Tavaziva, Edward Chekure, Olivarth Guvuriro, Tafadzwa Mujuru,
Givemore Chidakwa, Brenda Gorejena, Artwell Moyo, Beaullah Msara, Kudakwashe
Chisango, Kudakwashe Remba, Ropafadzo Matemavi,Dennis Tshuma, Mehluli Thebe,
Francis Ntutha, Andrew Tapela, Pervious Mathe. B Metro
