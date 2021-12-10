SUSPENDED ZIFA BOSS THREATENS SECRETARIAT

SUSPENDED Zifa president Felton Kamambo and his estwhile committee member Philimon Machana have decided to go against national interest after publicly threatening Zifa secretariat and Warriors coach Norman Mapeza.

The duo, despite having issued a statement this week to finally accept a Sports and Recreation Commission ban, said anyone who has entered into a contractual relationship with Zifa in the absence or without express authority of the legitimate Zifa board is doing so at their own risk and that Zifa will not honour any obligations arising out of such agreements even if such are on Zifa letterhead or purportedly signed by any member of the Zifa secretariat but without express Zifa board authority.

Despite the rest of the board members having long back stepped aside and accepted the SRC suspension order, the duo that clearly still consider themselves as the Zifa board also said the ‘board’ has not appointed any national team coach nor acting general secretary (chief executive officer).

Zifa secretariat, in consultation with the country’s sports regulating body, SRC, on Thursday appointed Mapeza as Warriors coach who will lead the national team at the Afcon finals in Cameroon early next year.

“The Board has learnt through various media articles that contain decisions that are a preserve of the Zifa board and being taken on behalf of Zifa. The Zifa board would want to inform all stakeholders that any such decisions, contracts or agreements reached under the auspicies of Zifa are null and void ab unitio and therefore of no legal effect.

The Zifa board advises stakeholders that anyone who goes into contractual relationship with Zifa in the absence or without express authority of the legitimate Zifa board is doing so at their own risk and that Zifa will not honor any obligations arising out of such agreements even if such are on Zifa letterhead or purportedly signed by any member of the Zifa secretariat but without express Zifa board authority.

Of particular note is that the Zifa board has not appointed any national team coach neither has it appointed any acting general secretary,” read the duo’s press release yesterday.

They said anyone entering into any agreements purportedly with Zifa but without express authority of the board to be careful of the risks which such may carry “in terms of Fifa statutes,” which however they did not bother to mention explicitly.

“We urge all stakeholders to be very careful on the agreements they might think they are entering with Zifa and the risks such may carry in terms of Fifa statutes. We urge these to demand to sign whatever contacts with the real institutions they are contracting in this case the SRC, with to safeguard their interests in case of defaults. The Zifa board also notes that SRC board has illegally usurped the Zifa board powers by clandestinely assuming the role of an interim committee and such is totally against Fifa and Zifa statutes,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, the SRC may view such threats by the duo as a direct contravention of Article 30(1)(c) of the SRC Act which prohibits persons or associations from going against national insterest especially as it threatens Zimbabwe’s smooth preparations for the Afcon finals.

Reads the Act;

“(1) Where the Board considers that any registered national association—: conducted itself in a manner which is contrary to national interest; the Board may, after affording the association concerned an opportunity of making representations in the matter, do either or both of the following–, I. suspend all or II. any of its officers.”

While Kamambo and Machana are officially suspended, the fact that they used the Zifa letterhead may attract the attention of the SRC. Chronicle