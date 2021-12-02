STATE ASSISTED FUNERAL FOR MUNATSI

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has directed that the late Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida) Chief Executive Officer Douglas Munatsi be accorded a State assisted funeral.

Munatsi who was a prominent banker died on Monday around 4AM after his flat in Harare caught fire. Police are investigating the case.

In a statement the Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the office continues to stand by the bereaved Munatsi.

“His Excellency, the President Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa has directed that the late Douglas Munatsi who passed on earlier in the week be accorded a State assisted funeral. The Office of the President and Cabinet will liaise with the bereaved Munatsi family to ensure this directive by His Excellency, the President is effected. The office continues to stand by the bereaved Munatsi family during this very difficult time,” he said.

In his condolence message President Mnangagwa said the nation had been robbed of a “creative business leader and

great patriot”. He said Munatsi had represented the country well on the international arena, most recently, at the Dubai International Expo and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area that was held in Durban, South Africa.

Munatsi, a successful farmer, was once the BancABC CEO. Herald