STATE ASSISTED FUNERAL FOR MUNATSI

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has directed that the late Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency (Zida) Chief Executive Officer Douglas Munatsi be accorded a State assisted funeral.
Munatsi who was a prominent banker died on Monday around
4AM after his flat in Harare caught fire. Police are investigating the case.
In a statement the Chief Secretary in the Office of the
President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the office continues to stand by
the bereaved Munatsi.
“His Excellency, the President Cde Dr E.D Mnangagwa has
directed that the late Douglas Munatsi who passed on earlier in the week be
accorded a State assisted funeral. The Office of the President and Cabinet will
liaise with the bereaved Munatsi family to ensure this directive by His
Excellency, the President is effected. The office continues to stand by the
bereaved Munatsi family during this very difficult time,” he said.
In his condolence message President Mnangagwa said the
nation had been robbed of a “creative business leader and
great patriot”. He said Munatsi had represented the country
well on the international arena, most recently, at the Dubai International Expo
and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area that was held in Durban, South
Africa.
Munatsi, a successful farmer, was once the BancABC CEO. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment