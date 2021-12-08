SHAKE IT : DEALER BASHES WIVES OVER BUMS SHAKING

One of Zvishavane’s top gold dealers, Samson Gondwe has been caged in prison until December 9, 2021 for allegedly assaulting his two wives who had refused to shake their bums in public.
This happens when the World is commemorating the 16 Days of
Activism against Gender based Violence.
The incident happened on Saturday when Gondwe popularly
known as Sam Dread was drinking beer with his two wives Precious Mushaikwa and
Popadopoules Droder Mollin.
Many residents did not believe that Gondwe will be remanded
in prison because of his wealth but Zvishavane Magistrate Evia Matura proved
that the law in her courtroom was not selective.
State prosecutor Isheunesu Mashayanye vehemently refused
bail for the accused arguing that he was likely to interfere with witnesses
since the two complainants were his wives. He also said that the accused could
run away as he had the means to do so.
“Sam Dread” pleaded not guilty when charged with
contravening the Domestic Violence Act.
Mashayanye told the court that on Saturday the accused and
his wives were drinking beer at a car sale opposite Zvishavane Magistrate
court.
Gondwe ordered his wives to shake their buttocks in front
of some men that were also drinking beer at the place but they refused. The
accused then threw stones at his wife hitting their heads and legs.
He initially went to court on Saturday morning but the
prosecutor could not take any action against the accused allegedly because his
docket had missing information and this sent the social media abuzz with
residents claiming that Gondwe had paid bribes. Masvingo Mirror
