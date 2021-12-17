SCAMMERS USING MY NAME : CHIWANZA

Businessman Chamu Chiwanza appears to have fallen prey to a gang of scammers which has been trying to use his name to steal money from some targeted people.

There are people who are going around pretending to be Chiwanza on WhatsApp.

They are using South African numbers, with his profile picture, and asking for certain amounts of money.

Chiwanza said he has since reported the matter at Avondale Police Station for further investigations.

The businessman said it had never been his style to ask for money from people.

“I have heard these unfortunate stories that people are abusing my name to get money.

“These are criminal activities and we have engaged Avondale Police. I think anyone, who comes across this must report it to the police.

“I am not on a level of asking for money, that’s not my level, we are far much beyond that,” he said.

Chiwanza said it was important for the message to get to so many people as possible as many could be hit by these scammers.

“I also urge those people who see my name anywhere to please contact me, if they know me they must definitely call my number, these numbers they are using are not my numbers.

“I don’t know why people are easily manipulated by wrong numbers. I am very disappointed but people must be more alert, aware on what is transpiring in these desperate times and it’s fortunate we have handed it over to the law enforcement agents to work on it and see who could be behind,” said Chiwanza.

He said he could have been targeted because of his profile as a businessman.

“I think a lot of people look up to me and there is no way that I will go up and ask for money for whatever reasons.

“We have businesses across SADC, so it’s not possible for me to ask for help, either I am in Malawi or anywhere else.”

The scammers are using South African registered contact lines pretending to be Chiwanza. H Metro