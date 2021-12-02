RWODZI APPOINTED DEPUTY MINISTER

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has appointed Chirumhanzu South legislator and businesswoman, Cde Barbara Rwodzi as Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

Cde Rwodzi is holder of Masters of Business Administration (MBA) from Nottingham Trent University in England and a Bachelor of Honours degree in Business Studies.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said the appointment is with immediate effect.

“In terms of section 104 (1) of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment No. 20 of 2013, His Excellency the President, Dr Emmerson Mnangagwa has appointed Hon Barbara Rwodzi, MP of Chirumhanzu in the Midlands Province as Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate, Tourism and Hospitality Industry,” he said.

Cde Rwodzi is a successful businesswoman who owns a number of companies with interests in energy solutions, financial services, clothing and community development projects.

She is the chief executive officer of House of BarRue Knitwear- a successful business that exports handmade garments. Cde Rwodzi was part of the African Women’s Entrepreneurship Program (AWEP) where she had the opportunity to meet other businesswomen from Africa.

During the exchange visit, she met American entrepreneurs, including designers like Diane von Furstenberg, as well as American business owners.

Cde Rwodzi who represented Zimbabwe in the Pan African Parliament, is the only female Zanu-PF cadre in the Midlands Province.