ROBBERS SHOOT NATPHARM SECURITY GUARD

A SECURITY guard was shot and injured on Monday morning at the National Pharmaceutical (Natpharm) Company in Bulawayo in a suspected armed robbery incident.

The guard was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for treatment.

Details were still sketchy as to how many robbers had tried to raid Natpharm.

The suspected armed robbers did not get away with anything in the process.

When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene at about 8AM, police details had surrounded the premises and were collecting statements from those who were at the scene.

But no one seemed to have much details on the raid with those at the scene saying the shot security guard was the only one who knew exactly what could have happened.

Royal Security chief inspector Mr Musafare Charasika said their security guard had been rushed to hospital following the shooting incident.

“I don’t have the exact details as to what happened. What I have been told is that a driver employed by Natpharm only heard some sounds as he left the premises but did not think it was anything of concern. But when he returned a few minutes later, he found security officers from a neighbouring company at the scene while our security guard was lying on the ground saying he had been shot,” said Mr Charasika.

He said it is not clear where the shooters were coming from.

“No one knows how many raiders were there. It’s probably our guard who has all that information but he has been rushed to hospital for treatment,” he said.

Natpharm spokesperson Mr Munyaradzi Musiiwa said the company will soon release a statement on the shooting incident.

NatPharm is a parastatal with a mandate to procure, store and distribute medicines and medical supplies to public health institutions across the country. Chronicle