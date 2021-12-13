ROBBERS SHOOT NATPHARM SECURITY GUARD

A SECURITY guard was shot and injured on Monday morning at the National Pharmaceutical (Natpharm) Company in Bulawayo in a suspected armed robbery incident.
The guard was rushed to United Bulawayo Hospitals for
treatment.
Details were still sketchy as to how many robbers had tried
to raid Natpharm.
The suspected armed robbers did not get away with anything
in the process.
When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene at about
8AM, police details had surrounded the premises and were collecting statements
from those who were at the scene.
But no one seemed to have much details on the raid with
those at the scene saying the shot security guard was the only one who knew
exactly what could have happened.
Royal Security chief inspector Mr Musafare Charasika said
their security guard had been rushed to hospital following the shooting
incident.
“I don’t have the exact details as to what happened. What I
have been told is that a driver employed by Natpharm only heard some sounds as
he left the premises but did not think it was anything of concern. But when he
returned a few minutes later, he found security officers from a neighbouring
company at the scene while our security guard was lying on the ground saying he
had been shot,” said Mr Charasika.
He said it is not clear where the shooters were coming
from.
“No one knows how many raiders were there. It’s probably our guard who has all that
information but he has been rushed to hospital for treatment,” he said.
Natpharm spokesperson Mr Munyaradzi Musiiwa said the
company will soon release a statement on the shooting incident.
NatPharm is a parastatal with a mandate to procure, store
and distribute medicines and medical supplies to public health institutions
across the country. Chronicle
