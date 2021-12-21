REVERSE ZIFA SUSPENSION : FIFA ORDERS SRC

FIFA has given the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) up with to January 3, to reverse its decision to suspend the entire Zifa executive committee or face the consequences of a ban from all forms of international football.
The SRC slapped the Zifa executive committee with an
indefinite suspension on November 16, charging them with a cocktail of
allegations.
In a letter to the Zifa general secretary Joseph Mamutse,
Fifa said it was also committed to investigating all allegations raised by the
SRC.
