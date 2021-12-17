PRAYING FAMILY HIT BY CAR

A Marimba man is battling for his life at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals after he was hit by a car together with his wife and child at a church during prayers.

The incident occurred along High Glen Road on Saturday night.

Molver Chigwada, 47, his wife Loveness Chigwada, 42, and son Ben Chigwada, five, were all hit by a car registration (ABV 5164) during a prayer meeting.

Family spokesperson Walter Tinashe Chigwada told H-Metro that Molver was admitted in the intensive care unit while Loveness and Ben were treated and discharged.

“The mishap happened when the three were among worshippers at a church along High Glen Road.

“It is disturbing to learn that our relatives were the only ones hit and the driver was reported to have been drunk,” said Chigwada.

Harare Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza confirmed the report saying investigations have since begun.

“Police are investigating a road traffic accident which took place in Marimba where three people got injured,” said Insp Mwanza. H Metro