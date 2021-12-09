POLICE CAR RAMS INTO BUS



T he spot between Zaka Turn off and ZSA is fast becoming a black spot after a police light vehicle rammed into a crossboarder Mzansi Bus on Tuesday.

The Police vehicle is clear write-off.

Last week a soldier and a civilian perished on the same spot which is at the 95 km peg when a Mazda Premacy which the soldier was driving was hit by a truck when the car was trying to turn at Buffalo range turn.

Masvingo Provincial Police spokesperson Kudakwashe Dehwa said he was out of office and referred all questions to National Police Spokesperson Assistant Paul Nyathi.

Sources said the Police car was coming from Makaza Farm towards Chiredzi and it fail to stop on the intersection then it rammed on the bus. The car had four occupants who were slightly bruised and were taken to Chiredzi General hospital. The passengers in the bus did not sustain any injuries.

Police has a critical shortage of vehicles and sometime this year residents had to come together and help repair a Police vehicle that had been damaged in an accident. Masvingo Mirror